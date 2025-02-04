Le mercato d'hiver a fermé ses portes hier soir à 23h. De nombreuses transactions ont animé le marché des transferts jusque dans les dernières minutes. L'ASSE n'a pas échappé à la règle avec trois départs actés dans les tout derniers instants. Bilan de l'ensemble des mouvements de ce mercato hivernal 2025.
Tableau du Mercato de Ligue 1
|ARRIVÉES
|DÉPARTS
|
Angers
|Lopy Joseph-Romeric (Pau)(p.)
|
Auxerre
|
Massengo Han-Noah (Burnley) (p.o.a.)
Oppegard Fredrik (PSV Eindhoven) 0.50 M€
|
Pellenard Théo (Laval) (f.c.)
Raveloson Rayan (Young Boys Berne) 1.50 M€
|
Brest
|
Bourgault Justin (Concarneau) (f.c.)
Brassier Lilian (Marseille) (r.p.)
Makalou Hamidou (sans club)
|
Brassier Lilian (Rennes) (p.o.a.)
Camblan Axel (Valenciennes) (p.)
|
Le Havre
|
Ballo-Touré Fodé (AC Milan) (f.c.)
Diawara Mahamadou (Lyon) (p.)
Hassan Ahmed (Rio Ave) (f.c.)
Mwanga Junior (Strasbourg) (p.)
|
Ngoura Steve (Cercle Bruges) 2.30 M€
Opéri Christopher (Istanbul Basaksehir) 2.50 M€
Grandsir Samuel (Caen) (f.c.)
|
Lens
|
Agbonifo Jeremy (BK Häcken) (p.o.a.)
Bah Juma (Manchester City) (p.)
Koyalipou Goduine (CSKA Sofia) 2.00 M€
Ryan Mathew (AS Rome) 0.80 M€
Bulatovic Andrija (Buducnost Podgorica) 2.00 M€
Celik Nidal (FK Sarajevo) 2.50 M€
|
Bane Sidi (Annecy) (p.)
Danso Kevin (Tottenham) 5.00 M€ (p.o.a.)
Diliwidi Kembo (Le Mans) (p.)
Khusanov Abdukodir (Manchester City) 40.00 M€
Samba Brice (Rennes) 14.00 M€
Bulatovic Andrija (Buducnost Podgorica) (p.)
|
Lille
|Akpom Chuba (Ajax Amsterdam) (p.o.a.)
|
Fernandes Rafael (Glasgow Rangers) (p.)
Touré Ousmane (Valenciennes) (p.)
Zedadka Akim (Piast Gliwice) (f.c.)
Bayo Mohamed (Royal Antwerp) (p.)
Malouda Aaron (Nîmes) (p.)
|
Lyon
|
Adryelson (Botafogo-RJ) (r.p.)
Almada Thiago (Botafogo-RJ) (p.)
|
Adryelson (Anderlecht) (p.o.a.)
Bengui Justin (FK Jedinstvo Ub) (p.)
Benrahma Saïd (NEOM SC) (p.o.a.)
Caqueret Maxence (Côme) 15.00 M€
Diawara Mahamadou (Le Havre) (p.)
Jeffinho (Botafogo-RJ)5.30 M€ (t.d.)
Lega Sekou (Al-Riyadh) (f.c.)
Lopes Anthony (Nantes) (f.c.)
Orban Gift Emmanuel (Hoffenheim) 9.00 M€
Zaha Wilfried (Galatasaray) (r.p.)
|
Marseille
|
Gouiri Amine (Rennes) 19.00 M€
Lopez Pau (Gérone) (r.p.)
Ramos Luiz Felipe (Al-Ittihad) (f.c.)
Bennacer Ismaël (AC Milan) 1.00 M€ (p.o.a.)
Dedic Amar (RB Salzbourg) 1.50 M€
|
Brassier Lilian (Brest) (r.p.)
Lopez Pau (Deportivo Toluca) (p.o.a.)
Mughe François Régis (Kallithea FC) (p.o.a.)
Nyakossi Roggerio (OH Louvain) 0.75 M€
Soglo Emran (Sturm Graz)
Sternal Enzo (Anderlecht) 0.50 M€
Wahi Sepe Elye (Eintracht Francfort) 26.00 M€
Koné Ismaël (Rennes) 1.00 M€ (p.o.a.)
Meïté Bamo (Montpellier) (p.o.a.)
|
Monaco
|Biereth Mika (Sturm Graz) 13.00 M€
Al-Musrati Ali (Besiktas) 1.00 M€ (p.o.a.)
|
Matazo Eliot (Hull) 2.00 M€
Matsima Chrislain (Augsbourg) 6.50 M€
|
Montpellier
|
Delort Andy (MC Alger) (p.o.a.)
Pays Nicolas (Le Puy) (f.c.)
Meïté Bamo (Marseille) (p.o.a.)
|
Adams Akor (Séville FC) 5.50 M€
Nordin Arnaud (Mayence) 1.00 M€
Al-Tamari Mousa (Rennes) 8.00 M€
Barès Gabriel (Burgos) (p.)
|
Nantes
|
Coquelin Francis (sans club)-
Lopes Anthony (Lyon) (f.c.)
Sow Saïdou (Strasbourg) (p.)
Elia Meschack (Young Boys Berne) (p.o.a.)
|
Duverne Jean-Kevin (KV Courtrai)(p.)
Ganago Ignatius (New England Revolution) (p.o.a.)
Gbamin Jean-Philippe (FC Zurich) (f.c.)
|
Nice
|
Baldé Aliou (Bochum) (r.p.)
Santamaria Baptiste (Rennes) (p.o.a.)
|
Baldé Aliou (Lausanne-Sport) (p.)
Camara Issiaga (Dijon) (p.)
Ilie Rares (Catanzaro) (p.o.a.)
|
Paris SG
|
Kvaratskhelia Khvicha (Naples) 70.00 M€
Ndour Cher (Besiktas) (r.p.)
|
Bernat Juan (Villarreal) (t.d.)
Kolo Muani Randal (Juventus Turin) 3.60 M€ (p.)
Simons Xavi (RB Leipzig) 50.00 M€ (t.d.)
Skriniar Milan (Fenerbahçe) (p.o.a.)
Asensio Marco (Aston Villa) (p.)
Ndour Cher (Fiorentina) 5.00 M€
|
Reims
|
Jeng Malcolm (IK Sirius) 2.50 M€
Patrick John (Getafe) 1.20 M€
Sekine Hiroki (Kashiwa Reysol) 0.65 M€
Siebatcheu Jordan (Union Berlin)
Gbane Mory (Gil Vicente)
|
Agbadou Emmanuel (Wolverhampton) 20.00 M€
Marshall Munetsi (Wolverhampton) 20.00 M€
Busi Maxime (NAC Breda) (p.)
De la Cruz Maiky (Marignane-Gignac) (p.)
De Smet Thibault (Paris FC) (p.o.a.)
Henry Kobi (Real Salt Lake) (p.)
Salama Amine (Torino) (p.o.a.)
|
Rennes
|
Brassier Lilian (Brest) (p.o.a.)
Fofana Seko (Al-Nassr Riyad) 20.00 M€
Furuhashi Kyogo (Celtic Glasgow) 12.00 M€
Samba Brice (Lens) 14.00 M€
Al-Tamari Mousa (Montpellier) 8.00 M€
Jacquet Jérémy (Clermont) 0.90 M€ (r.p.)
Koné Ismaël (Marseille) 1.00 M€ (p.o.a.)
Olaigbe Kazeem (Cercle Bruges) 5.25 M€
Rouault Anthony (VfB Stuttgart) 13.00 M€
|
Gouiri Amine (Marseille) 19.00 M€
Grönbaek Albert (Southampton) (p.)
Jota (Celtic Glasgow) 10.00 M€
Kamara Glen (Al-Shabab Riyad) (p.o.a.)
Meister Henrik (Pise) (p.o.a.)
Santamaria Baptiste (Nice) (p.o.a.)
Aït-Boudlal Abdelhamid (Amiens) (p.)
Östigard Leo Skiri (Hoffenheim) (p.o.a.)
|
St-Etienne
|
Bernauer Maxime (Dinamo Zagreb) (p.o.a.)
Cardona Irvin (Augsbourg) (p.o.a.)
|
Aiki Ayman (Bastia) (p.)
Othman Jibril (Francs Borains) (p.)
Cafaro Mathieu (Paris FC)
Monconduit Thomas (Amiens)
Mathis Amougou (Chelsea) 15.00 M€
|
Strasbourg
|
Barco Valentin (Brighton) (p.o.a.)
Jean Dany (Rodez) (r.p.)
Omobamidele Andrew (Nottingham Forest) (p.o.a.)
Amo-Ameyaw Samuel (Southampton) (p.o.a.)
|
Ali Abdallah Aboubacar (Torreense)(p.)
Jean Dany (Torreense)
Lukovic Milos (SC Heerenveen) (p.)
Mwanga Junior (Le Havre) (p.)
Sow Saïdou (Nantes) (p.)
Ouotro Patrick (Seraing) (p.)
Sebas Jérémy (Bastia) (p.)
Wiley Caleb (Chelsea) (r.p.)
|
Toulouse
|
Cissoko Ibrahim (Plymouth Argyle) (r.p.)
Lahmadi Noah (Paris 13 Atletico) (r.p.)
Zandén Oliver (Randers FC) (r.p.)
|
Cissoko Ibrahim (Sheffield Wednesday) (p.)
Dominguez Alex (Eibar) (p.)
Genreau Denis (La Corogne) (f.c.)
Zandén Oliver (IF Brommapojkarna)
|
Mercato : (r.p.) : Retour de prêt / (p.o.a.) : Prêt avec Option d'Achat / (p.) : Prêt / (f.c.) : Fin de Contrat / (t.d.) : Transfert Définitif - Mercato